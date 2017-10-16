Exclusive first look at horror anthology Scare Package

EW can exclusively reveal that production is now underway on a new horror-comedy anthology film called Scare Package. The film features a series of short segments taking aim at traditional genre tropes and overused clichés. Each director has selected a different horror subgenre to showcase in a world where cell phones magically stop working and help is always a minute too late. The film is being produced by Austin-based boutique genre production company Paper Street Pictures and developed by Aaron B. Koontz and Cameron Burns, who previously collaborated on this year’s horror-thriller Camera Obscura, which Koontz directed and the pair cowrote.

The directors of Scare Package include Ryan Spindell (The Babysitter Murders), Mali Elfman (executive producer of Mike Flanagan’s Before I Wake), Chris McInroy (Bad Guy #2), Laura Moss (Fry Day), and Koontz. Actor Noah Segan (Looper, Deadgirl), comedian/actor Baron Vaughn (Grace and Frankie), and model/actress Cassandra Hierholzer (Camera Obscura) will be making their directorial debuts and round out the current list of filmmakers.

Scare Package producers are Koontz, Burns, Alex Euting, Kris Phipps, Shawn Talley and Ashleigh Snead with Graham Northcote as executive producer. Fun Size Horror’s Elfman and Michael May will also be part of the producing team.

“I’m a big fan of anthology films but knew we had to change the game up a bit,” said Koontz in a statement. “So we gathered this hungry group of diverse, super-talented horror enthusiasts and asked them to subvert these well-known horror tropes while also paying homage to them. In the end, it made for a unique experience that I cannot wait for audiences to discover. They’ve never seen an anthology quite like this!”

You can see exclusive first look images from Scare Package, specifically director Mali Elfman’s zombie segment Locker Room Z, below.