Movies

Open your eyes and see this new photo of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury

‘Couldn’t help myself,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ director Bryan Singer teased on Instagram

@derekjlawrence

Posted on

Couldn't help myself and had to post this iPhone pic

A post shared by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on

Rami Malek has ditched the computer and hoodie for a mic and no shirt.

A month after the first look at the Mr. Robot star as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer has shared a mid-performance shot from filming.

“Couldn’t help myself and had to post this iPhone pic,” Singer wrote on Instagram.

“We’re going to use Freddie as much as possible and use myself as much as possible,” Malek previously told EW of how they will capture Mercury’s voice. “I’m in Abbey Road [Studios] right now if that should say anything to you. I’m not working on my acting.”

The film, which costars noted “Bohemian Rhapsody” headbanger Mike Myers, opens in theaters on Dec. 25, 2018.