Movies

New Black Panther trailer ventures into Marvel's miracle world of Wakanda

All hail the king. Marvel’s Black Panther has a new trailer.

The footage dropped Monday morning for the Feb. 9 movie, starring Chadwick Boseman as the Wakandan king, trying to defend his technological utopia while factions battle within.

Director and co-writer Ryan Coogler has assembled a feast for the eyes, featuring visionary imagery of a kingdom that is a century ahead of our own time, thanks to their ingenuity and stores of Vibranium, the rare element that comprises Captain America’s shield and fuels the research and wonders of Wakanda.

Look for EW’s deep dive, coming right up …

Boseman also treated fans to a reveal of the new poster for the film. Check it out here.