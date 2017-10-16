Producers Guild moves to terminate Harvey Weinstein's membership

Days after being ousted from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Harvey Weinstein is on his way out of the Producers Guild of America.

On Monday, the organization’s board of directors voted unanimously to begin the process of terminating the disgraced mogul’s membership in response to the ever-growing list of women leveling sexual misconduct claims against him. The move is not effective immediately, as the PGA’s constitution gives Weinstein a chance to respond ahead of the board’s final verdict on Nov. 6.

“Sexual harassment of any type is completely unacceptable,” PGA presidents Gary Lucchesi and Lori McCreary said in a statement. “This is a systemic and pervasive problem requiring immediate industry-wide action. Today, the PGA’s National Board and Officers — composed of 20 women and 18 men — created the Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force specifically charged with researching and proposing substantive and effective solutions to sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.”

They concluded, “The PGA calls on leaders throughout the entertainment community to work together to ensure that sexual abuse and harassment are eradicated from the industry.”

It’s been less than two weeks since a bombshell New York Times exposé reported “decades” of alleged sexual harassment by Weinstein. Since then the floodgates have opened, with high-profile actresses such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Kate Beckinsale, Heather Graham, Rose McGowan, Cara Delevingne, and Mira Sorvino accusing the producer of harassment and/or assault.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” read a statement previously issued by Weinstein’s rep. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”