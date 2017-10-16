Cher reuniting with Meryl Streep for Mamma Mia sequel

When in need of a dancing queen, you can’t do better than Cher.

EW has confirmed the Oscar winner has joined the cast of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the follow-up to the 2008 smash hit.

Adapted from the successful stage musical based on the songs of ABBA, Mamma Mia! starred Meryl Streep as Donna, who, at her daughter Sophie’s (Amanda Seyfried) wedding, is confronted by three men (Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård), all wondering which of them is the bride’s father.

The role, which is being kept under wraps, in Ol Parker’s (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) sequel marks Cher’s first onscreen film role since 2010’s Burlesque. It also reunites her with Streep, the singer’s costar in 1983’s Silkwood, for which they both received Oscar nominations.

Over the weekend, she teased her Mamma Mia appearance on Twitter.

FERNANDO 🤔 — Cher (@cher) October 16, 2017

THE ROAR OF GUNS & CANNONS ALMOST MADE ME CRY😥 — Cher (@cher) October 16, 2017

Just went through two dance numbers, Everyone’s Great — Cher (@cher) October 14, 2017

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which returns the entire core cast, dances into theaters on July 20, 2018.