Lars von Trier denies that he sexually harassed Björk

After singer Björk accused an unnamed Danish director of sexual harassment, Lars von Trier — who directed the singer in 2000’s Dancer in the Dark — is denying the claim.

In the wake of the numerous allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Björk posted a statement to her Facebook page Sunday, writing, “I am inspired by the women everywhere who are speaking up online to tell about my experience with a Danish director.”

Björk wrote that the unnamed director humiliated and harassed her, and that it was this experience that caused her to walk away from a career in film.

“I became aware of that it is a universal thing that a director can touch and harass his actresses at will and the institution of film allows it,” Björk wrote. “When I turned the director down repeatedly he sulked and punished me and created for his team an impressive net of illusion where I was framed as the difficult one.”

Although Björk did not name the director, she has only appeared in a handful of feature films, and von Trier’s Dancer in the Dark is the only one by a Danish director.

In response, von Trier denied the allegations in a statement to the Danish newspaper Jylaands Posten, and his assistant confirmed his remarks to The Hollywood Reporter. Von Trier added that Björk “delivered one of the greatest performances in my movies.”

Dancer in the Dark earned the Palme d’Or when it premiered at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival, and Björk also won best actress for her performance. (She also received an Oscar nomination for best original song.) The two famously clashed during the making of the film, and in a 2011 GQ interview, von Trier recounted how difficult he found it to work with her, saying, “Fundamentally, it was a problem that both of us, nominally with things, we got it our way, where we decided as a dictator over a product. She was used to doing that and I was used to doing that.”