In the new thriller Bad Match, Jack Cutmore-Scott (Kingsman: The Secret Service) plays a maybe-not-that-great-a-guy called Harris, who seems to have it all — a great job, plenty of friends, and an active sex life thanks to his use of dating apps. But that changes when he matches with Riley (Lili Simmons from Ray Donovan and Bone Tomahawk) who is looking for a lot more than just a one-night-stand.

Bad Match is written and directed by David Chirchirillo, who cowrote 2013’s nicely deranged, Pat Healy-starring black comedy Cheap Thrills. The film costars Noureen DeWulf, Trent Haaga, and Chase Williamson from John Dies at the End, Victor Crowley, and the upcoming Sequence Break.

Watch an exclusive clip from the film above and the movie’s trailer, below.

Bad Match is released by Gravitas Ventures in theaters and on VOD, Nov. 3.