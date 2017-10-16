Adam Goldberg launches crowdfunding effort for Hebrew Hammer sequel

The Hebrew Hammer is seeking help to “Make America Kosher Again.”

Fourteen years after Adam Goldberg first donned the Jewish crimefighter’s overcoat and yarmulke, the actor is ready for another round. Goldberg, director Jonathan Kesselman, and producer Harrison Huffman on Monday announced a new crowdfunding campaign for their long-gestating sequel The Hebrew Hammer vs. Hitler.

“We are bringing the Hebrew Hammer out of retirement because of a clarion call for us to do so — in part based on Trump’s rise and infectious anti-Semitism, racism and sexism,” Goldberg said in a statement. “We had various iterations of the script which we conceived years ago but retooled to make it a bit more contemporary and finally got our butts in gear because the timing seemed right — if not essential. You could say the campaign is a byproduct of the Resistance, but with more IBS references.”

Goldberg, Kesselman, and Huffman are looking to raise $3 million to produce the project, with $1.07 million of that coming from equity crowdfunding. In 2013, a similar campaign raised $50,000 through Jewcer, a Jewish crowdfunding platform.

If the new film becomes a reality, it will pick up with Mordechai Jefferson Carver, a.k.a the Hebrew Hammer, married to Esther (Judy Greer) and living in the suburbs when he’s pulled out of retirement because of a rise in racism, sexism, and anti-Semitism, following a megalomaniacal infomercial star becoming president. His solution is to travel back in time and take care of the root of the issue: Hitler.

Watch a promotional video for the sequel above.