Celebrities applaud the Academy's expulsion of Harvey Weinstein

Many figures within the Hollywood industry applauded The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Saturday when the 54-member Board of Governors voted to expel Harvey Weinstein from their ranks.

“As a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences I am proud of their decision to expel Harvey Weinstein,” Ron Perlman wrote on social media. This sentiment was followed by additional praise from Josh Gad, Mia Farrow, Emmy Rossum, and Jeffrey Wright.

Rose McGowan, one of the numerous women who accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault, wrote on Instagram, “We slay dragons,” a nod to one of the mantras she’s touted to her followers on social media.

The Academy released a statement from the board after the decision was made, stating that the votes to oust Weinstein were “well in excess of the required two-thirds majority.” Members of the board include Laura Dern, Whoopi Goldberg, Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

“We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over,” the statement continued. “What’s at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The Board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify.”

Through explosive exposé’s published by The New York Times and The New Yorker, as well as additional accounts, decades of sexual harassment and assault allegations against Weinstein were revealed. The now disgraced movie producer has since been fired from his post at The Weinstein Company, and local authorities in New York and London have opened investigations.

Weinstein has since denied any non-consensual sexual misconduct claims. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances,” read a statement issued through a rep from earlier in the week. “Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

“So now that we’ve dealt with Weinstein what are we going to do about Trump?” Gad tweeted. See more reactions to his ousting below.

