Courtney Love: I warned women about Weinstein and got banned from Hollywood agency

Over a decade before some of Hollywood’s biggest stars came out to accuse disgraced Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, The People vs. Larry Flint star Courtney Love warned up-and-coming actress of his bad behavior.

In an interview from the red carpet of the Comedy’s Central’s 2005 roast of Pamela Anderson, Love was asked by comedian Natasha Leggero what advice she has for young women trying to make it in Hollywood.

“Ummm… I’ll get libeled if I say it,” Love, 53, says at first in video of the chat unearthed by TMZ.

She then stops hesitating. “If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in his Four Seasons [hotel room], don’t go,” says Love.

Her words have new meaning as actresses like Cara Delevingne, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Eva Green and more have all accused Weinstein of making sexual advances towards them during business meanings in hotel rooms.

A rep for Love did not immediately respond to a request for comment but the musician-turned-actress did address the newly unearthed video on Twitter, saying that she “wasn’t one of his victims” while also claiming she was “eternally banned by CAA for speaking out against #HarveyWeinstein.” A rep for Weinstein did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Although I wasn't one of his victims, I was eternally banned by CAA for speaking out against #HarveyWeinstein #rape https://t.co/8giwNkrC5t — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) October 14, 2017

Weinstein’s scandal began when eight women including Ashley Judd spoke out against him in a bombshell New York Times report published Oct. 5., where they accused the mogul of sexual misconduct. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan.

Following the initial report, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.” He has since been fired from his powerhouse studio, the Weinstein Company, and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, has announced she’s leaving him.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” Chapman said in a statement to PEOPLE.

On Tuesday, Paltrow and Angelina Jolie added their own accounts of alleged mistreatment —Paltrow alleging to the Times that Weinstein sexually harassed her in a hotel room when she was 22 and Jolie claiming to the outlet that she had a “bad experience” with Weinstein in a hotel room during the release of Playing by Heart in the late ’90s.

Also that day, The New Yorker revealed — among 13 different women’s accounts of alleged sexual harassment, assault or rape — that the mogul allegedly forcibly performed oral sex on Italian actress Asia Argento two decades ago. Actresses Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette also claimed that after rejecting Weinstein’s unwanted advances, they were removed from or kept from being hired for projects.

In response to the lengthy allegations made against Weinstein in the New Yorker piece, a spokesperson for Weinstein said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

Weinstein spoke to cameras on Wednesday while leaving his daughter’s Los Angeles house, saying he was “not doing okay” and hoping for a “second chance” amid the allegations.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the 65-year-old had flown out of Los Angeles to a luxury resort.

