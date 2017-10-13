The New Mutants assemble in tense first teaser

Earlier this year, director Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) told EW, “We are making a full-fledged horror movie set within the X-Men universe. There are no costumes. There are no supervillains. We’re trying to do something very, very different.”

Judging from this first teaser trailer, it sure looks like they’ve succeeded. The creepy factor is set early — long, dark industrial hallways, followed by a not-so-comforting-looking Alice Braga telling our five young mutants — Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams, The Witch‘s Anya Taylor-Joy, Stranger Things‘ Charlie Heaton, 13 Reasons Why’s Henry Zaga, and The Original‘s Blu Hunt — that they are there because they are dangerous. “Did you know baby rattlesnakes are more dangerous than adult ones?”

Hmmm, maybe. But still, something sure seems not-quite-right with this hospital. At the very least, beware when you hear this cover of Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall.”

The New Mutants will arrive in theaters on April 13, 2018. Watch the new footage above.