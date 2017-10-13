Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel yields mixed first reactions

Movie critics emerged from the first screening of Wonder Wheel at the New York Film Festival on Friday with varying degrees of criticism. Kate Winslet‘s performance and Vittorio Storaro’s cinematography seem to be the standouts, but the general consensus on Woody Allen’s latest film teetered between “immaculately textured” and “clunky, miscast dinner theatre.”

Wonder Wheel is Allen’s 1950s Coney Island story that weaves between the lives of a carousel operator (Jim Belushi), his former-actress wife (Winslet), his mob-dodging daughter (Juno Temple), and a lifeguard dreaming of being a poet (Justin Timberlake).

The more positive-leaning side of the critics pool praised the film for its “gorgeous lighting and cinematography,” “career high” Winslet performance, “color palette unlike any [Allen’s] used,” and mirroring of “the theatrical masks of a Greek tragedy.” On the other hand, there were those who found it “empty beneath its surface” and perhaps better served as a “Tony-nominated play with the right cast.”

I really loved WONDER WHEEL and now I guess I enter the witness protection program. — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) October 13, 2017

and if you take a sip whenever a man calls a woman “crazy” or “nuts” in #WonderWheel you will be sloshed by the time the credits roll. #NYFF — Ashley Lee (@cashleelee) October 13, 2017

Kate Winslet may have hit a new career high with 'Wonder Wheel.' She wallop every scene with sheer ferocity. Cinematography is strong. #NYFF — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) October 13, 2017

#WonderWheel: Stunning to look at. Propped to perfection. A costume lover's wet dream. But…found it empty beneath its surface. #NYFF55 — Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) October 13, 2017

The use of light in 'Wonder Wheel' is a wonder. #NYFF55 — Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) October 13, 2017

Wonder Wheel? More like Blunder Wheel. — Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) October 13, 2017

Wonder Wheel: clunky, miscast dinner theatre. Timberlake plays a lifeguard poet. Woody, enough — Benjamin Lee (@benfraserlee) October 13, 2017

Wonder Wheel: Melodramatic tragedy that pops w/color via Vittorio Storraro. Kate Winslet is great, but I'd have preferred a darker tenor 1/ — Rodrigo Perez 🎬📺🎥 (@YrOnlyHope) October 13, 2017

Crafts-wise "Wonder Wheel" is Woody Allen's most exquisite film maybe to date. A color palette unlike any he's used. Storaro is pushing him. — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) October 13, 2017

Totally dug Wonder Wheel. Immaculately textured both inside and out. Consciously mirrors the theatrical masks of a Greek tragedy. #nyff — Jason (@jasonosia) October 13, 2017

Wonder Wheel: Although rife with the clunkers you anticipate w/late-period Allen, I was taken with the trio of Winslet, Timberlake & Temple — Ethan Alter (@ethanalter) October 13, 2017

Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel was just fine. Would make a great Tony – nominated play with the right cast.#nyff53 — Edward Douglas (@EDouglasWW) October 13, 2017

#WonderWheel is the most nostalgic Woody Allen I've seen in yrs. Reeks of his previous masterpieces & stars a terrific Winslet in Oscar form pic.twitter.com/ErSMuOCPRk — Leonardo Goi (@LeonardoGoi) October 13, 2017

Wonder Wheel will have its world premiere as the closing night film at the New York Film Festival on Saturday before getting a release in select theaters on Dec. 1.