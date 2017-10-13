Tales From Beyond the Pale Volume 4 gets a spooky teaser

How many scares does the just-released fourth volume of spooky audio drama series Tales From Beyond the Pale contain? We wish we could tell you. But the intern who was tasked with finding out fled the building midway through the second yarn in this latest collection from filmmakers Larry Fessenden (Habit, The Last Winter) and Glenn McQuaid (I Sell the Dead). Kids, today! They’ve just got no sand.

We can reveal that these 10 new tales were recorded live in Los Angeles, Montreal, and Colorado and boast a combined cast which includes Fessenden, McQuaid, Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), AJ Bowen (You’re Next) Pat Healy (Cheap Thrills), Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, We Are Still Here), Leon Vitali (Barry Lyndon), Tony Todd (Candyman), Shudder curator Samuel Zimmerman, directors Roxanne Benjamin (XX), Izzy Lee (Innsmouth), and author Clay McLeod Chapman (comic book Self Storage). The stories are written by Fessenden, McQuaid, Chapman, April Snellings, and Douglas Buck. Also? The two Tales your writer has heard — the Crampton-starring Cold Reading and its sequel, No Signal — are utterly terrifying. Hmm, maybe that intern wasn’t such a scaredy-cat after all.

The 10 Tales are being released in an illustrated hardcover book with a USB key containing the stories and will be available as digital downloads on traditional platforms. All Season 4 poster images have been illustrated by artist Trevor Denham.

“From the mayhem of taking the show on the road, to the dusting off and mastering, these tales represent five years of blood, sweat and tears,” said McQuaid in a statement. “This season was made possible by our friends at the various festivals who invited us out to play with them, and by the fans of the show who came out to hear us on tour.”

“This season has a great diversity of subject matter because Glenn and I were trying to respond to the specific locations we were traveling to,” said Fessenden. “We’ve assembled these tales to celebrate the live experience, and the season becomes a chronicle of our time on the road.”

You can buy Tales From Beyond the Pale Volume 4 at the series’ official website.