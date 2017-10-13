Quentin Tarantino breaks silence on longtime partner Harvey Weinstein

Director Quentin Tarantino is breaking his silence about the sexual misconduct allegations against his longtime producing partner Harvey Weinstein.

The former Weinstein Company boss distributed Tarantino’s breakout film, 1992’s Reservoir Dogs, and they’ve been working together ever since, with Weinstein executive producing the director’s works ranging from Pulp Fiction to Kill Bill to The Hateful Eight.

The Oscar-winning director released a statement via his friend Amber Tamblyn, Variety first reported. In the tweet, the director says he’s “stunned and heartbroken” but is still processing the revelations and will speak out more fully at another time:

In addition to being producing partners, Tarantino and Weinstein are close friends. Weinstein threw an engagement party for Tarantino and his fiancée, Israeli singer Daniella Pick, earlier this year. And Weinstein backed up Tarantino two years ago when the director was slammed by law enforcement groups for speaking out against police brutality.

Tamblyn has worked with Tarantino before, previously making a brief appearance in Django Unchained. The actress wrote on Twitter that she had a “long dinner” with Tarantino, who asked her specifically to share his statement.

Weinstein’s career unraveled following an exposé published by the New York Times last week, which included numerous allegations of sexual harassment. This week, the New Yorker and New York Times both published new accounts of Weinstein’s alleged misconduct. Three women came forward with claims that Weinstein had sexually assaulted them, including actress and filmmaker Asia Argento, who said Weinstein raped her by forcibly performing oral sex on her. On Twitter, actress Rose McGowan claimed: “HW raped me.” It was previously reported by the Times that Weinstein allegedly paid McGowan a $100,000 settlement following an undisclosed incident in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival in 1997. In response to the allegations, a representative for Weinstein said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”