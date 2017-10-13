Gabrielle Union, Tessa Thompson, others praised by #WOCAffirmation tweets

As the Harvey Weinstein scandal has unfolded this week, it has prompted a renewed (and heated) discussion about why woman often feel uncomfortable speaking out about sexual harassment. When actress Rose McGowan’s Twitter account was temporarily suspended after days of calling out Weinstein and his many cinematic collaborators, it was the last straw. Many women, celebrities included, decided to boycott Twitter on Friday to protest the silencing of victims of sexual assault, while others decided to use the day to heap praise on their fellow women rather than silence themselves.

One such user was actress Melanie Lynskey (Togetherness), who joined the #WOCAffirmation hashtag to compliment female actresses who have inspired her. The list started with Gabrielle Union (“the most expressive face in the business- an actor who can truly do anything, plus is such a supporter of women,” Lynskey tweeted), and grew to include America Ferrera (“thank you for embodying the women you play so effortlessly”) and Constance Wu (“I’m never less than astonished by how inventive and surprising and brilliant her work is”), among others.

Lynskey also complimented Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson, who has often found herself in the thick of Twitter fights since being cast as Valkyrie, a character traditionally depicted as white. “Hi racist fans, FU,” she recently wrote in response to some vulgar tweets. Lynksey tweeted Friday that she was “totally inspired” by Thompson, and that the actress is “already proving herself to be absolute perfection in any genre.” Before her Marvel turn this fall, Thompson also starred in boxing movie Creed and Justin Simien’s original Dear White People dramedy.

