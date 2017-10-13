New Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Thomas Anderson movie gets official title

The last time Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Thomas Anderson teamed up for a movie, it was explosive; There Will Be Blood earned Day-Lewis his second Best Actor Oscar (he earned a third in 2013 for Lincoln) and permanently etched the phrase “I drink your milkshake!” into the pop culture zeitgeist. The two are partnered once again for an upcoming film, and now this long-gestating mystery project finally has an official title: Phantom Thread.

Focus Features also provided a plot synopsis for the film, dated for a Christmas Day release, which will star Lesley Manville and Vicky Krieps alongside Day-Lewis. The story, according to the studio’s official description, is “set in the couture world of 1950s London. The story illuminates the life behind the curtain of an uncompromising dressmaker commissioned by royalty and high society.”

In addition to becoming a potential late-season Oscar contender, Phantom Thread might very well be Day-Lewis’ last film. The actor shocked the world when he announced in June that he was retiring from acting. It remains to be seen if he will hold to his retirement plans, or if it will be more of an extended sabbatical like the one he took between 1997’s The Boxer and 2002’s Gangs of New York.

Phantom Thread will open in theaters Dec. 25.