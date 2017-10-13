Bob Weinstein claims The Weinstein Company not 'exploring sale or shutdown'

As reports circulate that The Weinstein Company could be on the brink of collapse in the wake of co-founder Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct, Bob Weinstein has issued a statement proclaiming no sale or shutdown is currently being explored.

“Our banks, partners, and shareholders are fully supportive of our company and it is untrue that the company or board is exploring a sale or shutdown of the company,” Bob Weinstein said in a statement released Friday. “Polaroid is moving forward as planned with a release date of Nov. 22 followed by Paddington 2 on Jan. 12. The first Paddington grossed over $75 million and we expect even greater success for Paddington 2. Test screening scores are through the roof. War with Grandpa starring Robert De Niro is scheduled for February 23, 2018. Business is continuing as usual as the company moves ahead.”

Not mentioned in Bob Weinstein’s statement: the upcoming film The Current War with Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon in starring roles. That feature, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival to tepid reviews earlier this year, is slated for release on Nov. 24. A representative for The Weinstein Company didn’t immediately respond to request for comment on the film’s status.

In the wake of numerous sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein, The Weinstein Company has come under heavy criticism for its possible role in the scandal. A New York Times report published this week alleged the Weinstein Company board knew of settlements Harvey Weinstein paid out to women before his 2015 contract renegotiation. Those claims are in direct conflict with a statement The Weinstein Company board made earlier this week: “The Weinstein Company’s Board of Representatives — Bob Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg, and Tarak Ben Ammar — are shocked and dismayed by the recently emerged allegations of extreme sexual misconduct and sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein. These alleged actions are antithetical to human decency. These allegations come as an utter surprise to the Board. Any suggestion that the Board had knowledge of this conduct is false.”

Harvey Weinstein was terminated from The Weinstein Company on Sunday.