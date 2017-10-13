Avatar bringing back Giovanni Ribisi for all 4 sequels

Another familiar face from Avatar is returning for the sequels.

Giovanni Ribisi will be back for all four sequels to the 2009 megahit, which still stands as the highest-grossing film of all time.

In the original film, Ribisi played Parker Selfridge, the morally conflicted corporate administrator for the RDA mining operation who reluctantly signs off on a war with the native Na’vi to get the planet’s priceless unobtainium.

Ribisi joins fellow Avatar veterans Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, and Sigourney Weaver in the new films, along with newcomers Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin, C.C.H. Pounder and Cliff Curtis.

The first sequel is scheduled for release in December 2020.