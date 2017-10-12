Ryan Gosling denounces Harvey Weinstein: 'He is emblematic of a systemic problem'

Ryan Gosling is joining the chorus of people speaking out against Harvey Weinstein and calling for “accountability and change” in Hollywood.

“I want to add my voice of support for the women who have had the courage to speak out against Harvey Weinstein,” Gosling wrote on Twitter. “Like most people in Hollywood, I have worked with him and I’m deeply disappointed in myself for being so oblivious to these devastating experiences of sexual harassment and abuse. He is emblematic of a systemic problem. Men should stand with women and work together until there is real accountability and change.”

Gosling starred opposite Michelle Williams in 2010’s Blue Valentine, which was released by The Weinstein Company. Weinstein was an ardent champion of the film, successfully lobbying the MPAA to change its NC-17 rating to an R rating.

The New York Times published an exposé last week that recounted “decades” of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein. On Tuesday, The New Yorker published its own article, in which three women (including actress and filmmaker Asia Argento) accused Weinstein of alleged sexual assault. In total, more than a dozen women have accused the film producer of sexual harassment or assault, and actresses like Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Heather Graham, and Kate Beckinsale have all come forward to share their own stories about Weinstein.

After the original New York Times report, Weinstein apologized for his behavior, and he has since been fired from The Weinstein Company. After The New Yorker piece was released, alleging sexual assault, a spokesperson for Weinstein said, “All allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

The New York Police Department has also launched a criminal investigation into Weinstein concerning an assault allegation from 2004.