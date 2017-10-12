Rose McGowan’s campaign against Harvey Weinstein reached new levels Thursday when the actress alleged via Twitter that Weinstein “raped” her.

In response to McGowan’s claims, Sallie Hofmeister, a representative for Weinstein, said in a statement: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.” (The statement echoes what Hofmeister said to The New Yorker when it published an exposé of Weinstein this week, which included claims from three actresses that Weinstein sexually assaulted them.)

Back in 2016, McGowan wrote on Twitter that she was raped by an unnamed Hollywood studio head. In a report last week published by the New York Timesit was revealed Weinstein had allegedly paid McGowan a $100,000 settlement following an undisclosed incident in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival in 1997. But on Thursday, for the first time, McGowan outright claimed via Twitter that “HW raped me.”

The context of the revelation was also significant, as McGowan alleged Amazon Studios optioned a TV series from her and then killed it after she voiced concern to executives about Weinstein.

The Charmed and Scream actress directed a series of tweets at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos: “I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof… I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works … I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar … I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was dead … I am calling on you to stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers. I love @amazonstudios but there is rot in Hollywood.”

A McGowan project with Amazon was never officially announced, but McGowan publicly discussed working with the company at an event in September 2016. Previously, in July of that year, Amazon Studios head Roy Price posted a photo with McGowan to his Twitter account.

You come talking that trash we'll pull your card. Tough face contest lost to @rosemcgowan #eazye #rosearmy pic.twitter.com/DZPMdZPZ0w — Roy Price (@RoyPrice) July 15, 2016

Representatives for Amazon did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The Weinstein Company — which fired Harvey Weinstein last weekend — does have two upcoming Amazon shows and the streaming studio is “reviewing [its] options” on the projects.

While McGowan did not specify which Oscar she’s referring to, it seemingly refers to Casey Affleck’s best actor win Amazon Studios’ Manchester by the Sea earlier this year, which he won despite being accused of sexual harassment.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women, including Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne, and more.

In August, it was revealed Price was reportedly the subject of a company investigation over sexual harassment allegations of his own. On Thursday, shortly after McGowan’s tweets posted, The Hollywood Reporterpublished an interview with Isa Hackett, daughter of author Philip K. Dick and executive producer of Amazon series Man in the High Castle, with allegations that Price propositioned her at San Diego Comic-Con in 2015.

McGowan’s Twitter feed was briefly suspended earlier Thursday, Twitter claimed, for violating its terms of service agreement because the actress posted a phone number. Now, as McGowan pointed out, “it’s on.”