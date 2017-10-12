Rose McGowan's Twitter suspended after Harvey Weinstein, Ben Affleck tweets

Rose McGowan says she has been temporarily suspended from Twitter. Though specifics were not provided by the social media platform, the suspension comes after McGowan posted a flurry of tweets about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct allegations and wrote that Ben Affleck should “f— off” over his statement about Weinstein.

“TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY,” McGowan wrote on Instagram.

She also included a screenshot of the suspension notice from Twitter that read in part, “We have determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules, so we’ve temporarily limited some of your account features. While in this state, you can still browse Twitter, but you’re limited to only sending Direct Messages to your followers — no Tweets, Retweets, or likes.”

The message also mentioned her “account will be restored to full functionality in: 12 hours and 0 minutes.”

According to its official rules of conduct, Twitter “may suspend an account if it has been reported to us as violating our Rules surrounding abuse. When an account engages in abusive behavior, like sending threats to others or impersonating other accounts, we may suspend it temporarily or, in some cases, permanently.”

The initial bombshell exposé from The New York Times reported Weinstein paid McGowan a $100,000 settlement in 1997 after “an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival.”

Numerous stars have made sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein, including Heather Graham, Mira Sorvino, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, reporter Lauren Sivan, and Asia Argento. In a statement provided to the New Yorker, which published its own report on Weinstein this week, a representative for the disgraced mogul said Weinstein denied allegations of “non-consensual sex.”

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

After the scandal came to light, McGowan tweeted, “Women fight on. And to the men out there, stand up. We need you as allies. #bebrave.” In subsequent days, she referred to the now-ousted Hollywood mogul as “the boogie monster of our waking nightmare” and called for the entire board of The Weinstein Co. to resign.

Women fight on. And to the men out there, stand up. We need you as allies. #bebrave — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 5, 2017

The boogie monster of our waking nightmare has been toppled with our flaming sword — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Affleck became one of the members of Hollywood to denounce Weinstein in light of the accusations, but McGowan tweeted, “F— off.” She also claimed the actor was telling a “lie” about his knowledge of Weinstein’s alleged misconduct. “‘Goddamnit! I told him to stop doing that’ you said that to my face. The press [conference] I was made to go to after assault. You lie,” she wrote. (McGowan and Affleck appeared together in the 1998 film Phantoms, which was produced by Weinstein.)

Ben Affleck fuck off — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

McGowan’s suspension was not without a backlash as some, like Ghostbusters director Paul Feig and Doctor Strange filmmaker Scott Derrickson, trashed Twitter for the decision. “Wow, @Twitter, seriously?” Feig wrote on Thursday. “THIS is the account you suspend but not Trump who threatened to wipe out another country? Suspend me too, please.”

Wow, @Twitter, seriously? THIS is the account you suspend but not Trump who threatened to wipe out another country? Suspend me too, please. https://t.co/ZHhvIkfEcN — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 12, 2017

Go fuck yourself @twitter. Suspend me too while you milk that @realDonaldTrump cash cow straight into his impending apocalypse. https://t.co/l7mI2TsDYI — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) October 12, 2017

twitter's cool cuz u can tweet photos of concentration camp ovens & pics of ppl being lynched but the f word is what sets off the algorithm https://t.co/W3x7ZyNrYr — Desus Nice (@desusnice) October 12, 2017

From @jemelehill to @rosemcgowan, I see powerful institutions trying to keep women down, keep us quiet. Hell no. #ReclaimingOurTime — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) October 12, 2017

What a way to silence women. Meantime lunatic demagogue @realDonaldTrump can start WW III and you don't give a Fuck — Lexi Alexander ‎ (@Lexialex) October 12, 2017

Twitter suspended Rose McGowan and just slapped every sexual assault survivor right in the face. Fuck the world. — Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) October 12, 2017

As I have stated in the press last few days, the best thing for the Weinstein Board to do is resign. #complicit @rosemcgowan @MiraSorvino — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 12, 2017