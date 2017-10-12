Rose McGowan blasts Twitter, Trump in first tweet since suspension

Rose McGowan is back on Twitter after her account was briefly suspended — and the actress is taking on the social media platform and President Donald Trump.

In response to the official Twitter explanation as to why her account was locked, McGowan asked, “when will nuclear war violate your terms of service?” Her question is a reference to President Trump, who has seemingly threatened war with North Korea via Twitter.

On Thursday, Twitter clarified why it had suspended McGowan’s account for a brief period of time. “We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan’s team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates our Terms of Service,” read a statement posted to the Twitter Safety account. “The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future.”

The company added, “Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voice.”

Last month, Trump tweeted, “Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!” (Trump uses the nickname “Little Rocket Man” for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.) In response, North Korea’s foreign minister claimed Trump had declared war, leaving many wondering why Twitter hadn’t suspended or blocked the president’s account. “We hold all accounts to the same Rules, and consider a number of factors when assessing whether Tweets violate our Rules,” said Twitter in a statement. “Among the considerations is ‘newsworthiness’ and whether a Tweet is of public interest. This has long been internal policy and we’ll soon update our public-facing rules to reflect it. We need to do better on this, and will. Twitter is committed to transparency and keeping people informed about what’s happening in the world. We’ll continue to be guided by these fundamental principles.”