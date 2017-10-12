Lazer Team squad reassembles for sci-fi sequel’s first teaser

Who is ready for more science fiction-stupidity? EW can reveal that the sci-fi comedy sequel Lazer Team 2 will premiere Nov. 22 exclusively on YouTube Red. The film stars returning cast members Colton Dunn (NBC’s Superstore), Burnie Burns (Rooster Teeth co-founder), Gavin Free (The Slow Mo Guys), and Michael Jones (RWBY), as well as franchise newbies Nichole Bloom (also from Superstore) and Victoria Pratt (Heartland, Mutant X). Lazer Team 2 is produced by Fullscreen Films and the Austin, Texas-based production company Rooster Teeth.

In 2015’s Lazer Team, four small-town losers stumbled across a battle suit at an alien crash site and found themselves tasked with saving humanity, In the sequel, the character of Woody (Free) goes missing while working on secret, alien research and a scientist Maggie Wittington (Bloom) must recruit the former members of Lazer Team (Burns, Dunn, Jones) to join her in rescuing their lost friend.

“In the second movie it’s, ‘What happened to the Lazer Team since the aliens attacked earth?’” Burns told EW earlier this year. “Kind of, ‘Where are they now? And what are we doing about the imminent alien threat that still exists in the galaxy?’”

Lazer Team 2 is written by Burns, Daniel Fabelo, and Rooster Teeth CEO Matt Hullum, and co-directed by Fabelo and Hullum.

“We’re thrilled to be premiering Lazer Team 2 with YouTube Red and tell another story of adventure, heart, and hilarity with the old gang along with some new, exciting faces,” said Hullum in a statement. “YouTube Red has been a great partner for us and helped Rooster Teeth reach new audiences and fans.”

“Rooster Teeth’s engaged, global fanbase supported this project from the beginning, turning out in droves to watch their favorite personalities take on new roles,” said Susanne Daniels, YouTube’s Global Head of Original Content, in a statement. “We love that this movie franchise is thriving on YouTube Red and can’t wait to bring fans more of the action and humor they’ve come to love.”

Before premiering on YouTube Red, Lazer Team 2 will hit theaters for a special event cinema release in mid-November across the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K. The film is being distributed by Gunpowder & Sky. Tickets and will be available at the Rooster Teeth website at a later date.

Exclusively watch the teaser trailer for Lazer Team 2, above.