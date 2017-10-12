Jordan Peele surprises a UCLA class inspired by Get Out

The last thing a group of UCLA students wanted on Thursday was for Jordan Peele to get out.

The comedian-turned-filmmaker stopped by the school’s campus to make a surprise appearance in Sunken Place: Racism, Survival, and Black Horror Aesthetic, a class inspired by his smash hit film Get Out.

“Today we snuck @JordanPeele into a back row while I was screening a scene from Get Out in my # blackhorror class,” tweeted author and professor Tananarive Due. “Then he raised his hand.”

Me: "What do you think the director was trying to say about the coveting of black bodies?"

*@JordanPeele raises hand*

Me: "You in the back." — Tananarive Due (@TananariveDue) October 13, 2017

.@JordanPeele in today's #BlackHorror class at @UCLA on The Sunken Place: "I realized it was the prison industrial complex." So many lives. pic.twitter.com/mDOL7a9JIK — Tananarive Due (@TananariveDue) October 12, 2017

Due answered questions and replied to comments on her tweet, promising more about his visit on Friday.

Get Out, which scored a 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and made over $250 million at the worldwide box office, stars Daniel Kaluuya as a black photographer, who, upon visiting his white girlfriend’s (Allison Williams) parents, discovers that young black men have been disappearing in the area.

“We need to discuss these racial issues in a way that doesn’t bum us out,” Peele previously told EW. “We need to have a collective experience where we can go be entertained, forget about life, and then go home and think about whatever the film dealt with and debate it.”