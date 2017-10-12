Jordan Peele surprises a UCLA class inspired by Get Out

The last thing a group of UCLA students wanted on Thursday was for Jordan Peele to get out.
The comedian-turned-filmmaker stopped by the school’s campus to make a surprise appearance in Sunken Place: Racism, Survival, and Black Horror Aesthetic, a class inspired by his smash hit film Get Out.
“Today we snuck @JordanPeele into a back row while I was screening a scene from Get Out in my
#blackhorror class,” tweeted author and professor Tananarive Due. “Then he raised his hand.”
Due answered questions and replied to comments on her tweet, promising more about his visit on Friday.
Get Out, which scored a 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and made over $250 million at the worldwide box office, stars Daniel Kaluuya as a black photographer, who, upon visiting his white girlfriend’s (Allison Williams) parents, discovers that young black men have been disappearing in the area.
“We need to discuss these racial issues in a way that doesn’t bum us out,” Peele previously told EW. “We need to have a collective experience where we can go be entertained, forget about life, and then go home and think about whatever the film dealt with and debate it.”