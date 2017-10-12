In the new horror-comedy Found Footage 3D, a group of filmmakers sets out to make the first 3D found footage horror movie but find themselves in a found footage horror movie when the evil entity from their film escapes into the team’s behind-the-scenes footage.

A big hit on the genre festival circuit, Found Footage 3D stars Carter Roy (from last year’s apocalypse-thriller Refuge), Alena von Stroheim (Hacker’s Game), Chris O’Brien, Tom Saporito, Scott Allen Perry, Jessica Perrin, and real-life film critic Scott Weinberg, who entirely convinces as, uh, real-life film critic Scott Weinberg. The film is written and directed by Steven DeGennaro and is produced by DeGennaro, Charles Mulford, and Kim Henkel, co-writer of the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

The 2D version of Found Footage 3D is now available to watch on the horror- and thriller-streaming service Shudder, and the movie will be shown in its full 3D glory starting Oct. 26.

Watch the adult language-featuring trailer for Found Footage 3D above and an exclusive clip, below.