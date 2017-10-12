Armie Hammer’s Call Me By Your Name dance works with any song

Thanks to harassment and online trolls, Twitter can often seem like a miserable place, a black hole from which the worst of humanity has been distilled into 140 280 characters. But a single Twitter account glimmers in the distance, a tiny spot of light. And from that light: hope.

You see, for Tuesday’s National Coming Out Day, the Twitter account for the upcoming film Call Me By Your Name posted a clip of a party scene in which Armie Hammer dances like I do after my second glass of pinot. The video itself is a joy, especially to those of us who were left with confusing fantasies after seeing two Armies in The Social Network, but Twitter user @eriklehnshers came along to make it even better with the account @armiedancingto, dubbing the clip over with popular songs.

Here is Armie dancing to “Summer,” by Calvin Harris:

summer by calvin harris pic.twitter.com/KgomXZEd07 — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 11, 2017

And “Don’t Stop Believing”:

don't stop believin' by journey pic.twitter.com/i9uqGwIF9p — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 11, 2017

“Mr. Brightside”:

mr. brightside by the killers pic.twitter.com/hGALatZbFH — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 12, 2017

The Game of Thrones theme (JAMMMMMM!):

game of thrones main title by ramin djawadi pic.twitter.com/1oy8IGVdVW — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 12, 2017

And finally, my favorite, “Green Light,” by Lorde, a song that was meant to be recklessly danced to by Italian youths just coming into their sexuality:

green light by lorde pic.twitter.com/8dHrsHeJIp — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 12, 2017

Call Me By Your Name opens Nov. 24.