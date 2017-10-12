Entertainment Weekly

Movies

Armie Hammer’s Call Me By Your Name dance works with any song

@danaschwartzzz

Posted on

SonyPicturesClassics

Thanks to harassment and online trolls, Twitter can often seem like a miserable place, a black hole from which the worst of humanity has been distilled into 140 280 characters. But a single Twitter account glimmers in the distance, a tiny spot of light. And from that light: hope.

You see, for Tuesday’s National Coming Out Day, the Twitter account for the upcoming film Call Me By Your Name posted a clip of a party scene in which Armie Hammer dances like I do after my second glass of pinot. The video itself is a joy, especially to those of us who were left with confusing fantasies after seeing two Armies in The Social Network, but Twitter user @eriklehnshers came along to make it even better with the account @armiedancingto, dubbing the clip over with popular songs.

Here is Armie dancing to “Summer,” by Calvin Harris:

And “Don’t Stop Believing”:

“Mr. Brightside”:

The Game of Thrones theme (JAMMMMMM!):

And finally, my favorite, “Green Light,” by Lorde, a song that was meant to be recklessly danced to by Italian youths just coming into their sexuality:

Call Me By Your Name opens Nov. 24.