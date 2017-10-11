Greg Berlanti's Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda film gets first poster

Greg Berlanti, the creative force behind the Arrow-verse on The CW, commemorated National Coming Day on Wednesday with a first look at his upcoming project, Love, Simon, a film adaptation of the critically acclaimed YA novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.

“Excited to share the first poster for a film that celebrates love,” Berlanti, who directs the film, tweeted with the first poster.

Nick Robinson of Jurassic World and Everything, Everything is seen as Simon Spier. In the novel, written by Becky Albertalli, he’s a 16-year-old kid who’s pressured to come out of the closet on his own terms before one of his classmates does it for him. Adding more pressure to this coming-of-age tale is his love interest, an anonymous classmate he met online.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger adapted the screenplay for Love, Simon, which also features Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Garner, Katherine Langford, Talitha Bateman, Tony Hale, Alexandra Shipp, Logan Miller, and Keynan Lonsdale.

Ahead of the poster release, Fox 2000 also shared a photo collage of some of the actors in character.

“It’s all starting. Our movie Love, Simon is coming out next march and as a part of national coming out day here is a teaser poster for you all,” Miller wrote on Instagram. “Excited for you all to see this movie we are very proud of. ‘Everyone deserves a great first love story.'”

Lonsdale also took the opportunity to share his coming out story on social media. “It feels like a whole life time has gone by, but I only came out publicly 5 months ago myself,” he wrote. “Personally, it feels like the whole universe opened up & became available to me.. like I learned to see magic, & what I thought was a beach before, was really just a grain of sand in comparison. :) I’ve never been more proud to be in a project, cause I know young Keiynan could’ve really used this film in his darkest times.. but thankfully he made it through, and is now apart of telling a story that can help so many others.”

Love, Simon will open in theaters on March 16, 2018.