Settlers of Catan film adaptation in the works

The island of Catan might soon be discovered on the big screen.

Sony Pictures is in negotiations to acquire the rights to the popular board game The Settlers of Catan, EW has confirmed, and a film adaptation is being fast-tracked with the hopes of spawning a possible franchise.

“We’re excited to be working with Sony to bring the iconic world of Catan to life,” says producer Gloria Katz (Air Force One), who originally landed the film and TV rights in 2015. “As huge fans of the game, we’re struck by the endless possibilities of stories that it could inspire. It’s not every day that you have the opportunity to work in a world beloved by millions of people, and expand its story for the screen.”

Designed in Germany by Klaus Teuber, Catan has sold more than 25 million copies since its release in 1995. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are among the high-profile fans of the game, which finds players creating settlements on the fictional isle.

Variety first reported the news.