Psychopaths is the new movie from Mickey Keating, the filmmaker whose previous credits include Pod, Darling, and last year’s Ashley Bell-starring survival thriller, Carnage Park. What is Keating’s latest film about? Well, let’s say the movie’s title is not designed to mislead. Psychopaths follows the paths of multiple serial killers cross over one single, blood-soaked night. There’s Alice, an escaped mental patient who thinks she’s living in the 1950s glamour world; Blondie, a beautiful seductress who lures men down into her suburban basement; the Midnight Strangler, first seen claiming a victim in a seedy hotel; and an enigmatic masked contract killer who stalks the city with his own deadly agenda.

Psychopaths stars Bell, James Landry Hébert, Mark Kassen, Angela Trimbur, Larry Fessenden, Jeremy Gardner, Ivana Shein, Helen Rogers, and Sam Zimmerman. The film is produced by Keating, Jenn Wexler, William Day Frank, Cam McLellan, and Al Lewison.

Psychopaths is released in cinemas Dec. 1 and will be available to watch on VOD, Jan. 2.

Exclusively watch the film’s new trailer, above.