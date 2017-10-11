No, Nicolas Cage is not endorsing a Japanese snack

Sorry, fans of Nicolas Cage and Japanese corn treats, but the Ghost Rider star isn’t endorsing a snack called Nicolastick.

The disappointing revelation comes a week after news and visual evidence began to spread of the product, which was created to promote the Japanese release of Army of One and featured a picture of Cage in the 2016 film. As much as serving as a pitchman for a Japanese snack with his face on is possibly something the USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage actor would do, a statement released Wednesday proved that to be incorrect.

“Nicolas Cage is in no way engaged with an endorsement for the Japanese snack food brand Riska as recently reported in the news media,” said the film’s international sales agent FilmNation International. “Mr. Cage had no prior knowledge that the product was being created, nor did he grant permission to use his likeness in this way. The items were created for the Japanese release of My Target, Bin Laden (released as Army of One in the US) and bore the artwork from the film. They were limited in number and purely intended to be promotional items that would be supplied to movie ticket holders in three theaters.”

The statement concluded, “All parties responsible for the creation and announcement of this promotional product sincerely apologize for the use of Mr. Cage’s image in this manner and any harm that may have been caused to him and his image and reputation.”

Japan has a Nicolas Cage snack food called 'Nicolastick' https://t.co/opcercum4O — Boing Boing (@BoingBoing) October 8, 2017

Above, get a glimpse of the kick-ass, non-Cage endorsed treat.