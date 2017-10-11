J.K. Rowling weighs in on Harvey Weinstein scandal

J.K. Rowling offered her followers a thought about the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

In a Wednesday afternoon tweet, the Harry Potter author retweeted former White House advisor Sebastian Gorka who wrote Tuesday, “Think: If Weinstein had obeyed [vice president Mike Pence’s] rules for meeting with the opposite sex, none of those poor women would ever have been abused.”

Pence reportedly won’t even have a meal alone with a woman other than his wife, Karen, or attend events serving alcohol without her accompanying him.

Rowling shot back: “If the only thing preventing a man committing sexual assault is the presence of witnesses, he’s too dangerous to be at liberty.”

If the only thing preventing a man committing sexual assault is the presence of witnesses, he's too dangerous to be at liberty. https://t.co/9XswCIvFJC — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 11, 2017

Which is a reply that’s a bit like firing a shot and hitting three targets — Weinstein, Pence, and Gorka.

In a series of bombshell stories published by the New York Times and the New Yorker over the last seven days, numerous women accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Asia Argento, and Ashley Judd. Weinstein has since been fired from The Weinstein Company. He has denied any allegations of sexual assault. “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” a representative for Weinstein told The New Yorker. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”