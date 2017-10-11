First five Harry Potter movie soundtracks are coming to vinyl

While there are a lot of hyped music releases this fall, something magical just grabbed our attention: the soundtracks from the first five Harry Potter films are going to be available on vinyl.

Titled “Harry Potter Original Motion Picture Soundtracks I-V,” the Rhino Records-presented package features 10 LPs with music from legendary composers John Williams (Sorcerer’s Stone, Chamber of Secrets, Prisoner of Azkaban), Patrick Doyle (Goblet of Fire), and Nicholas Hooper (Order of the Phoenix). Each vinyl disc showcases a pressed picture taken from the movie in which the piece appears; the only exception is Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, which instead includes an etching on the last side of the LP. The massive box set also includes gatefold sleeves that are die-cut on both sides to contain each individual disc.

“Harry Potter: Original Motion Picture Soundtracks I-V” will be available on Nov. 17. Good luck getting “Hedwig’s Theme” out of your head anytime soon.