Harry Potter themed Butterbeer donuts are a thing, complete with an edible Golden Snitch

If you’re a seeker or if your bogart is anything pumpkin spice-flavored, boy do we have some good news for you.

Sugar Shack Donuts, a Virginia Beach donut shop, has made the most delectable looking treats for October: Butterbeer donuts with a donut hole in the shape of the Golden Snitch. Yeah, that’s right — the Golden Snitch, just like the one that Harry almost swallowed to win the game during the 1991 Gryffindor-Slytherin season opener at Hogwarts.

“Yes, we will have Butterbeer Donuts this month,” Sugar Shack captioned an Instagram post of the dessert, “but no we don’t yet. In the meantime, bring your favorite HP novel for a free house donut today. Physical books only, no ebooks.” Ah, a donut shop after our own hearts.

Just take a look at ’em. The stars! The wings! The iridescent gold coloring of Butterbeer! It’s all too good to be true. Unfortunately, it is a little bit, since we have to wait until the end of the month for Sugar Shack to start rolling them out. And, since we know how crazy specialty food trends can get, Sugar Shack recommends that Butterbeer lovers call in their orders ahead of time for when the donuts arrive on Oct. 14.

Just imagine eating these donuts while sitting in the dining room of your very own house in Godric’s Hollow.