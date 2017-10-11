Fast & Furious drama continues as Dwayne Johnson trashes 'motherf—er' Tyrese's 'dog s—' album

The Fast & Furious drama speeds on!

The last few weeks in the world of the mega-franchise have been busy with a delayed Fast 9 release date, a Tyrese Instagram rant, the official announcement of a spin-off, a Tyrese Instagram rant, Vin Diesel attempting to play peacekeeper, Dwayne Johnson vaguely responding, and a Tyrese Instagram rant. Now, Johnson is the one taking shots at his Fast costar, who recently called him a “clown.”

Haters come in many forms…… In my Kanye voice #BlackRose is one of the greatest R&B Soul Albums of all time A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

“Just a quick little shoutout to Tyrese, his new album Black Rose, I just heard it, I literally just heard the whole thing in my trailer,” Johnson says in a video ironically shared by Tyrese on Instagram. “And I’ve got to say in all honesty, it’s the biggest piece of dog s— that I have ever heard. Everyone’s laughing by the way, but it’s true because everyone’s heard it too. Everyone heard it, right? Everyone’s like, ‘Yeah, big piece of dog s—.’ Shouldn’t be called Black Rose, should be called Big Piece of Black Dog S—, that’s what it should be called. Not even the hard dried up dog s— for seven days, it’s the soft dog s—, it’s like baby s—, it’s like that. That’s what the album sounds like and I never want to hear it and I’ve never going to f—ing forgive him for wasting my time, that is time I will never get back. It’s like dog s— is in my ear, motherf—er.”

Upon sharing the video, which was going viral online, Tyrese wrote, “Haters come in many forms…… In my Kanye voice #BlackRose is one of the greatest R&B Soul Albums of all time.”

It should be pointed out that it’s unclear when Johnson made these comments, especially considering Black Rose was released in 2015 and the Baywatch star says it’s “new.” Also, it’s possible his comments were made in jest, as he seems to be tapping into his wrestling persona, even cracking a smile as he walks away. Reps for both actors did not immediately reply to EW’s request for comment.

Watch the video above.