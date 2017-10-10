Weinstein Co. pleads ignorance, promises to assist in investigations

As accusations of sexual misconduct continue to engulf Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, the remaining board members of his namesake former company are pleading ignorance about his alleged behavior and promising to assist in “all criminal or other investigations.”

According to a statement issued Tuesday, “The Weinstein Company’s Board of Representatives — Bob Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg, and Tarak Ben Ammar — are shocked and dismayed by the recently emerged allegations of extreme sexual misconduct and sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein. These alleged actions are antithetical to human decency. These allegations come as an utter surprise to the Board. Any suggestion that the Board had knowledge of this conduct is false.”

The board added, “We are committed to assisting with our full energies in all criminal or other investigations of these alleged acts, while pursuing justice for the victims and a full and independent investigation of our own.”

Harvey Weinstein was fired from the Weinstein Co. on Sunday, in the wake of a bombshell New York Times report detailing “decades” of alleged sexual harassment and settlements with at least eight women. One-third of TWC’s all-male board also resigned last Friday, the day after the Times report.

Since then, numerous other women have come forward with additional accusations of misconduct, including Asia Argento, Rosanna Arquette, Mira Sorvino, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Angelina Jolie. Weinstein has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex as well as acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.

Dozens of Hollywood figures, including past collaborators, have disavowed Weinstein.