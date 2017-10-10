Watch a disturbing clip from long-awaited serial killer film The Poughkeepsie Tapes

A full decade after serial killer film The Poughkeepsie Tapes was supposed to arrive in theaters, the movie is finally getting a proper release courtesy of genre imprint Scream Factory, which is releasing the chilling tale on Blu-ray and DVD, today (Oct. 10). The reasons for this extraordinary delay remain rather murky, but it has allowed the movie to acquire a semi-legendary reputation. Made by sibling filmmakers Drew and John Erick Dowdle (who would go on to bring us the horror films Quarantine and As Above, So Below), the movie concerns a ’90s-era serial killer who terrorized upstate New York and left behind the most disturbing collection of evidence homicide detectives had ever seen — hundreds of homemade videotapes that chronicled the stalking, abduction, murder, and disposal of his victims.

The Scream Factory release will also include the film’s theatrical trailer and new interviews with the Dowdle brothers and actress Stacy Chbosky.

Watch an exclusive — and rather disturbing — clip from The Poughkeepsie Tapes, above.