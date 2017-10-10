Reservoir Dogs theory uncovers Quentin Tarantino's secret meaning

Like any good Quentin Tarantino film, this video thesis about Reservoir Dogs comes back down to the pop culture references.

A new video from ScreenCrush dives deep into “the one scene that reveals the secret meaning” of the filmmaker’s freshman effort: the opening diner sequence.

Reservoir Dogs begins with Mr. Brown (played by Tarantino) explaining what Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” is really about. While the scene foreshadows much of what will transpire later in the film, this hypothesis asserts that the Madonna reference is Tarantino’s statement of purpose about entering the filmmaking field for the very first time.

The video recaps how the line was originally written for Mr. Pink, a character Tarantino meant for himself but deferred to Steve Buscemi after being blown away by his audition, though he gave Mr. Brown the line. Mr. Pink is the only character to act as a “professional,” and the film as a whole, then, can be seen as what happens when there are those who act as amateurs — whether as a jewel thief or as a filmmaker.

Tarantino is “announcing his intentions to be a professional,” film critic Matt Singer says in the video. “He’s not going to let emotional attachments cloud his judgment. He’s going to do what’s best for the movie. He’s going to be a professional.”

Watch the analysis in the video above.