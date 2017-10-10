Mandy Moore addresses Harvey Weinstein allegations: 'Women need to be believed'

Mandy Moore is adding her voice to the chorus of actresses speaking out about the treatment of women in Hollywood following the surfacing of years worth of allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

The This is Us star sat down with EW Radio (SiriusXM ch. 105) and discussed the atmosphere around women in the industry and how she’s noticed it shift over her time as an actress. “I feel a real shift in terms of the dialogue being way more transparent,” she says. “When a scandal like this comes to light, only good can come from it — the fact that feeling like there’s going to culpability in regards to harassment in the workplace and in this industry specifically.”

While Moore says she is “lucky” that she’s never faced any such behavior personally in her career, “it’s important for us to talk about because it does exist and women need to be believed and their stories need to be out there.”

Moore also called upon men to do more to combat such issues. “Men need to be a part of the answer and they need to be part of the story,” she says. “We need to get uncomfortable to affect change.”

“It’s horrible that it took so long for this to come to light, but I feel like there’s going to be a time where there’s just zero tolerance,” she adds. “I really love that now in the day and age of social media and everyone having a voice in this conversation, it’s only going to further change things and not allow this behavior to continue. And women will feel safe and feel heard and understood and empowered.”

On Tuesday, new allegations against Weinstein were published by the New York Times and New Yorker, with numerous women, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and Heather Graham coming out with claims against Weinstein.