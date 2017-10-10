Lin-Manuel Miranda 'appalled and repulsed' by Harvey Weinstein allegations

Lin-Manuel Miranda is joining the chorus of stars speaking out in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

The Hamilton creator’s first Tony-winning musical, In the Heights, has a film adaptation in development at Weinstein’s former studio, The Weinstein Company. On Tuesday, Miranda tweeted that he’s as “appalled and repulsed by the Weinstein news as anyone with a beating heart. And forever in awe of the bravery of those who spoke out.”

I'm as appalled and repulsed by the Weinstein news as anyone with a beating heart. And forever in awe of the bravery of those who spoke out. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 10, 2017

His statement came after he was listed in a Guardian article as one of 26 male actors whose representatives did not respond to requests for comment on Weinstein. Miranda also offered an explanation for that lack of response, tweeting, “I’d asked my reps to keep any press non-[Puerto Rico] relief-related off my desk. That’s my fault.”

Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company on Sunday, following the publication of The New York Times‘ exposé last week alleging “decades” of sexual harassment. George Clooney, Jennifer Lawrence, Lena Dunham, Meryl Streep, and Judi Dench are just some of the stars who have since spoken out against Weinstein.

Last week, Weinstein released a statement to the Times, saying in part, “I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go.” In a separate statement, Weinstein’s lawyer Charles Harder said he was preparing a lawsuit against the Times. “The New York Times published today a story that is saturated with false and defamatory statements about Harvey Weinstein. It relies on mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report, apparently stolen from an employee personnel file, which has been debunked by nine different eyewitnesses. We sent the Times the facts and evidence, but they ignored it and rushed to publish. We are preparing the lawsuit now. All proceeds will be donated to women’s organizations.”