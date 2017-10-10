Leonardo DiCaprio on Weinstein scandal: 'No excuse' for sexual harassment or assault

Leonardo DiCaprio has spoken out to condemn sexual abuse in the midst of the scandal that has enveloped Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“There is no excuse for sexual harassment or sexual assault — no matter who you are and no matter what profession,” the Oscar-winning actor said in a statement posted to social media Tuesday. “I applaud the strength and courage of the women who came forward and made their voices heard.”

DiCaprio has collaborated with Weinstein — whom he did not mention by name in his statement — on films such as The Aviator, Django Unchained, and Gangs of New York.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in recent days, beginning with a bombshell New York Times exposé alleging “decades” of harassment and settlements with at least eight women. On Sunday, he was fired from the Weinstein Co., which he co-founded.

Weinstein has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex as well as acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.

Those who have accused Weinstein of misconduct include Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Asia Argento, Mira Sorvino, and Rosanna Arquette. Other stars who have disavowed him include Meryl Streep, Ben Affleck, George Clooney, and Jessica Chastain.