Celebs react to bombshell sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein

The Harvey Weinstein scandal expanded with shocking new allegations on Tuesday — and some in Hollywood have quickly taken notice.
In a wide-ranging New Yorker exposé written by NBC reporter Ronan Farrow, multiple women, including Asia Argento, Roseanna Arquette, and Mira Sorvino, allege sexual misconduct against the disgraced Hollywood executive. Three women, including Argento, allege Weinstein assaulted them.
The magazine also published audio featuring Weinstein admitting to groping Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, an Italian model who had previously claimed assault. In a statement, Weinstein denied the claims via a representative. “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” the statement published by The New Yorker read. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”
As more of Weinstein’s former collaborators continue to come forward and speak out against him, a new wave of reactions hit social media Tuesday in the wake of Farrow’s reporting. Below is a round-up of how celebrities are taking the news, beginning with Farrow introducing his piece and Argento, Argento’s current boyfriend Anthony Bourdain, and Sorvino, among others, reacting to its publication.