Celebs react to bombshell sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein

The Harvey Weinstein scandal expanded with shocking new allegations on Tuesday — and some in Hollywood have quickly taken notice.

In a wide-ranging New Yorker exposé written by NBC reporter Ronan Farrow, multiple women, including Asia Argento, Roseanna Arquette, and Mira Sorvino, allege sexual misconduct against the disgraced Hollywood executive. Three women, including Argento, allege Weinstein assaulted them.

The magazine also published audio featuring Weinstein admitting to groping Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, an Italian model who had previously claimed assault. In a statement, Weinstein denied the claims via a representative. “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” the statement published by The New Yorker read. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

As more of Weinstein’s former collaborators continue to come forward and speak out against him, a new wave of reactions hit social media Tuesday in the wake of Farrow’s reporting. Below is a round-up of how celebrities are taking the news, beginning with Farrow introducing his piece and Argento, Argento’s current boyfriend Anthony Bourdain, and Sorvino, among others, reacting to its publication.

In a 10 month investigation, 13 women told me Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them. 3 allege rape: https://t.co/7XKS6CotVP — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) October 10, 2017

I wrote and directed this scene in 1999. #Weinstein pic.twitter.com/VFRJQM0O4M — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) October 10, 2017

.@AsiaArgento I am proud and honored to know you. You just did the hardest thing in the world. https://t.co/i2Lsb6h5vU — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 10, 2017

Very proud of my sisters in spirit who had the courage to break the silence. Very hard for me-more so for others. We took our power back!! https://t.co/tu6hR1E6Qm — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 10, 2017

I am very proud of my sister @RoArquette and all the women and men & police who spoke up in this article- https://t.co/VWffWjLDht — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 10, 2017

Deep respect for each woman who told their story, not knowing what they’d face. And I’m so proud of @RonanFarrow https://t.co/OdOOnG40G2 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 10, 2017

There was PROOF and the DA did nothing. https://t.co/f3Bau1j6yd — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 10, 2017

More horror. More pain. Bravo to perma-ally @RonanFarrow. Deepest love to @AsiaArgento and the other remarkable women who shared here. https://t.co/Aj0VLAsNTg — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 10, 2017

Incredible reporting by @RonanFarrow. All the love & support in the world to the brave women who came forward to speak on record. https://t.co/pSz9SwjfSV — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) October 10, 2017

In this instance it was women affected but I also stand with all the men, indeed any person, who has suffered sexual harassment. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) October 10, 2017

True scum. Anyone who abetted this fucking monster should be ashamed. Amazing work @RonanFarrow https://t.co/t9rNkTXYzK — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) October 10, 2017

This is harrowing. I am trying to be better in being attuned to the ways in which women are mistreated in Hollywood. https://t.co/0CpFeEHXQ5 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 10, 2017

Woman in any industry must be treated with respect as equals. Harvey Weinstein's abuse is unjust, unfair & unkind. This can not be tolerated — Danny Strong (@Dannystrong) October 10, 2017

For every Harvey story that comes out, I can’t help thinking about all the other stories we will never hear. I’m so mad. — Liz Meriwether (@lizmeriwether) October 10, 2017

Thank you @MiraSorvino for having the courage to tell your story about horrific sexual predator Harvey Weinsteinhttps://t.co/2dLC4kRfie — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 10, 2017

Speaking of media complicity ask yourself why NBC reporter @RonanFarrow wrote this for The New Yorker. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 10, 2017