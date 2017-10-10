Halloween reboot to ignore sequels, says John Carpenter

As diehard fans of the Halloween franchise will be aware, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode was finally murdered by masked killer Michael Myers in 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection (Also: Halloween: Resurrrection starred Busta Rhymes, but let’s not get bogged down with that right now.) So, it came as a surprise — albeit a widely welcomed one — when it was recently revealed that Curtis would appear in next year’s reboot of the slasher series, which is being directed by David Gordon Green and written by Green and Danny McBride.

Now, filmmaker John Carpenter, who directed and co-wrote the original 1978 Halloween and is an executive producer on the new film, has shed some light on the situation in an interview with Stereogum.

“Her part was written into the script and they had this idea — it’s kind of a… I don’t know how to describe it. It’s almost an alternative reality,” says Carpenter in the article. “It picks up after the first one and it pretends that none of the other [sequels] were made. It’s gonna be fun. There’s a really talented director and it was well-written. I’m impressed.”

"Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18." pic.twitter.com/IvptiZctyw — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 15, 2017

Carpenter also confirmed that he might contribute to the new film’s soundtrack. “I may do the music for the new Halloween movie,” said the filmmaker, who wrote the iconic score for the original Halloween. “That would be pretty easy to do.

The new Halloween film is set for release Oct. 19, 2018.