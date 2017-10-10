Disney shelves planned Jack and the Beanstalk animated re-telling Gigantic

Disney has put Jack’s beanstalk on the chopping block — at least for now.

The studio’s previously announced animated film Gigantic, which was set to be a “definitive” version of the Jack and the Beanstalk fairytale, has been shelved, EW can confirm.

“It’s impossible to know when we begin a project how the creative process will unfold, and sometimes, no matter how much we love an idea or how much heart goes into it, we find that it just isn’t working,”Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios president Ed Catmull said in a statement. “With Gigantic, we’ve come to that point, and although it’s a difficult decision, we are ending active development for now. We are focusing our energies on another project that has been in the works, which we’ll be sharing more about soon, now set for Thanksgiving 2020.”

Disney had previously announced that the story would take place in 15th century Spain, capitalizing on the European nation’s age of exploration, and rework the story to tell of Jack be-friending an 11-year-old giantess. Oscar-winning Frozen songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez were also attached to write music for the film.

Inside Out co-writer Meg LeFauve and Nathan Greno (Tangled) were named as directors.

The project had already been delayed once. Back in April, Disney pushed its release date from Nov. 2018 to Nov. 2020 and placed the Wreck-It Ralph sequel in its release slot.