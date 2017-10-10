Entertainment Weekly

Movies

Carrie Fisher's dog Gary watched The Last Jedi trailer

And he’s as distraught as you are

@erickingdavid

Posted on

The new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi features an appearance by the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa, something sure to make fans very emotional — and Fisher’s dog, Gary, is no exception. The French bulldog’s official Instagram account posted a photo of Gary watching Fisher in the trailer with the caption, “Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever. #garymisseshismom#garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans.”

Gary, whose account is run by a handler, served as a therapy dog for Fisher for the last few years of her life, attending events like the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with her.

The Last Jedi will be Fisher’s last film appearance. You can watch the trailer, featuring General Organa squaring off against her estranged Sith son Kylo Ren, above.