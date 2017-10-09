Watch Thor and Hulk prepare for battle in Thor: Ragnarok exclusive clip

Get ready to rummmmmmble! EW has an exclusive peak at a pivotal scene from this fall’s epic Marvel superhero extravaganza, Thor: Ragnarok.

In Ragnarok, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) crashes on the planet of Sakaar and is forced into becoming a gladiator. What he doesn’t realize is that his old buddy, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), is Sakaar’s most popular fighter. But it appears Hulk doesn’t exactly remember Thor or Loki (Tom Hiddleston), who’s watching the fight with Sakaar’s ruler, The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum).

As evidenced by this clip, Ragnarok reps a brighter, funnier kind of Thor movie. “[Director Taika Waititi] has such a quirky, left-of-field sense of humor, which forced all the characters and the tone of the whole story to head in a new direction,” Hemsworth said in the film’s EW cover story earlier this year. “Each day we were like, ‘Are we pushing it too far? Are we allowed to have this much fun?’”

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on Nov. 3.