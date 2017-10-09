Sylvester Stallone says he's directing Creed 2

Sylvester Stallone is returning to a familiar corner for Creed 2.

After previously teasing his script for the follow-up to the 2015 film, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, Stallone has announced he’s going to direct the eighth installment in the Rocky franchise.

Along with a picture of himself with Creed star Michael B. Jordan, the actor wrote on Instagram, “Looking forward to directing and Producing The incredibly talented Michael B Jordan in CREED 2 next year … One more Round ! #creed2 #mgm #fighting #workout #exercise #boxing.”

If Stallone does indeed take over for Creed director and frequent Jordan collaborator Ryan Coogler, the move would put the franchise’s power back in the hands of its original architect. In addition to starring as Rocky Balboa, Stallone wrote the screenplays for all six pre-Creed films and directed Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV, and Rocky Balboa.

Over the last few months, the Golden Globe winner, who guest stars as himself on Tuesday’s This Is Us, has been alluding to the return of Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago, the man responsible for killing Apollo Creed, the father to Jordan’s Adonis Creed. Back in July, EW confirmed Stallone was writing a script, but it won’t necessarily be the script for a planned sequel.

MGM did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.