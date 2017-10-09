Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer reveals a galaxy in peril

Patience, my friend. In time, it will seek you out.

The second major trailer for The Last Jedi is about to be everywhere.

The new footage from the Dec. 15 film was revealed Monday night during halftime in Monday Night Football, and while Star Wars fans may have a good feeling about it, the galaxy is clearly mired in desperate times. At the very worst, we see Supreme Leader Snoke … using the Force to paralyze and break Rey.

It opens with Snoke’s voice, snarling: “When I found you I saw raw untamed power, and beyond that … something truly special.” As he speaks, we are watching Kylo Ren, his apparent apprentice and fellow Dark Side acolyte, arming himself.

But on those last words … Rey ignites the Skywalker family lightsaber.

It’s a deliberate bit of mystery created by writer-director Rian Johnson. Is Snoke talking about him – or her?

Or both?

“I’ve seen this raw strength only once before,” Luke Skywalker says after we watch Rey’s Force power crack the stone ground of their Jedi-sacred island. “It didn’t scare me enough then. It does now.”

He’s talking about Kylo Ren’s massacre of the young Jedi trainees Luke was once overseeing. He now believes the Jedi must end, but perhaps this fear will only push Rey away.

We also catch a glimpse of Ren in a critical moment, deciding whether to fire bombs into the starship carrying his mother, General Leia Organa.

“Let the past die. Kill it, if you have to,” he says.

And by the end, a hero is apparently reaching out to the villain.

“I need someone to show me my place in all this,” Rey says.

The person who reaches back is Kylo Ren.

Okay. Go ahead, breathe. Go buy your tickets.

Watch it a couple of times. EW will be doing the same.

Look for our gallery exploring the wonders and mysteries of the trailer momentarily.