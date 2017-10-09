In My Friend Dahmer (out Nov. 3), Disney star Ross Lynch (Austin & Ally, Teen Beach) portrays notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer during his years at high school, just before he murdered his first victim.

“My Friend Dahmer is basically the coming of age story of Jeffrey Dahmer,” Lynch told EW earlier this year. “[It’s about] how he became the serial killer that we know him to be. I was looking for a role that would somewhat be a challenge for me. I had done a lot of work with Disney, and sort of a younger demographic, and I was excited to do something that maybe people didn’t expect from me. And I had a really good time doing it.”

My Friend Dahmer is written and directed by Marc Meyers, based on the graphic novel by the serial killer’s actual high school acquaintance Derf Backderf, and costars Alex Wolff, Anne Heche, Dallas Roberts, and Vincent Kartheiser. The film will be released in theaters nationwide, Nov. 3.

Watch the exclusive trailer for My Friend Dahmer above and see the film’s new poster, below.