Red alert: Here's the new poster for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

A new poster has dropped just an hour or so before the new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Lording over the entire image is the exiled Luke Skywalker, while the blood-red hues reflect both the traditional color of the Sith and the scarlet mineral of the salt wasteland planet known as Crait.

At the base, a squad of Resistance ski-speeder fighters skim toward a line of First Order gorilla-walker AT-M6s.

All the major characters are featured, including the late Carrie Fisher’s General Leia Organa at the center. To the right, we even see BB-8’s evil doppelgänger, BB-9E.

The most curious detail — the wound on Rey’s arm. We don’t know how she got it, and it doesn’t look very serious, but the red blood sets the overall tone for the whole image.

