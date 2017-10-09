Kevin Smith says he's 'ashamed' he worked with Harvey Weinstein

Kevin Smith is speaking out about the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, who helped launch Smith’s career.

“He financed the first 14 years of my career — and now I know while I was profiting, others were in terrible pain,” Smith wrote on Twitter. “It makes me feel ashamed.”

Weinstein cofounded the film company Miramax, which distributed Smith’s breakout debut feature, Clerks, as well as Chasing Amy. Weinstein later served as executive producer on Clerks II and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company on Sunday following last week’s New York Times exposé that alleged “decades” of sexual harassment. Ashley Judd was among the several women who accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, claiming in an interview with the Times that Weinstein made inappropriate comments and asked the actress to watch him shower.

Other actors and filmmakers who’ve worked with Weinstein are also speaking out. In a lengthy statement released Monday, Meryl Streep slammed the Weinstein allegations as “inexcusable,” while Judi Dench said she was “completely unaware of these offenses which are, of course, horrifying.”

